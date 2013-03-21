March 20 Blackstone Group LP, which is
weighing an offer for Dell Inc, is making an aggressive
push to recruit Oracle Corp President Mark Hurd to be
chief executive of the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar
with the situation said on Wednesday.
The New York-based private equity firm is carrying out due
diligence on Dell ahead of the March 22 expiration of a
so-called "go-shop" period that offers interested parties the
opportunity to outbid a consortium led by founder Michael Dell
and Silver Lake Partners that has agreed to take the company
private for $24.4 billion.
Blackstone approached Hurd as part of its deliberations on
whether it will submit an offer for Dell, the person said on
condition of anonymity. It remains unclear whether Blackstone
will make an offer. The person did not comment on Hurd's
intentions.
Representatives for Oracle and Blackstone did not respond to
requests for comment.
Under Michael Dell's proposed deal, he would remain chief
executive of the company following a buyout and roll over his
15.6 percent stake, as well as contribute $750 million in cash
from his own fortune and his investment firm.
He has said he would be willing to work with other private
equity firms that beat Silver Lake's $13.65 per share offer, but
it remains unclear whether he would be willing to participate in
a deal if he did not run the company.
Silver Lake is putting up $1.4 billion in the deal. If
Blackstone tries to bypass Michael Dell, it would have to
compensate for the equity that he would contribute in the deal,
worth a total of about $4.5 billion on Silver Lake's implied
valuation of the company.
Hurd, 56, resigned as chief executive of Dell rival Hewlett
Packard Co in August 2010 following allegations of
sexual harassment against independent HP contractor Jodie
Fisher.
An internal HP investigation cleared Hurd of harassment but
found he had filed inaccurate expense reports. He joined Oracle
in 2010 and is currently seen as a possible successor to the
software maker's 68-year-old CEO Larry Ellison.
Fortune's Dan Primack first reported that Blackstone had
approached Hurd.
Other scenarios under consideration by Blackstone for a Dell
bid were reported separately by the Wall Street Journal.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ said
Blackstone had talked with Southeastern Asset Management Inc
about a deal in which Southeastern would roll 8.4 percent of the
Dell shares it holds into a takeover bid.
The paper also said Blackstone had talked with buyout firm
TPG about a deal, as well as with potential partners
about teaming up to acquire Dell's financial services business,
though it was not clear whether the private equity firm will
move ahead with any of these options. ()