NEW YORK May 10 Computer maker Dell is
expected to come to market this week with at least US$16bn of
investment grade notes to back its US$67bn acquisition of data
storage products manufacturer EMC to a market hungry for
high-quality paper, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
The size of the secured notes offering could be upsized
beyond the US$16bn given the strong appetite in the investment
grade bond market that last week recorded US$2.1bn in inflows to
bond funds, their ninth week netting new cash, for borrowers
rated BBB- or higher.
If interest in the issuance is in line with expectations,
the US$8bn institutional term loan B portion of the up to
US$49.5bn financing backing the buyout could be downsized, one
of the sources said. Market response to US$10bn of pro rata
loans that were initially offered in November to bank debt
lenders will further shape the institutional portion, the
sources said.
As reported, banks were talking to investors earlier this
week about potentially bringing to market a more conservative
notes offering of around US$12bn-US$13bn.
However, responses were such that Dell is expected to market the
original commitment of US$16bn, one of the sources said.
If the notes offering launches this week as anticipated, the
company will likely finalize the size and pricing on the deal by
next week, the source said.
Dell is concurrently talking to bank debt lenders about
potentially increasing the size of the US$7bn Term Loan A debt
that will be used to finance the acquisition, the banker said,
but cautioned that with a group of around 30 banks currently in
the loan, there is no guarantee that this will happen. Term Loan
A debt is generally distributed to banks, as opposed to
institutional investors. This portion of the debt structure
began being marketed in November.
"There are still a lot of different options for the
company," the banker said. "It's too early to say what the
structure will look like, and market conditions will determine a
lot of it."
This week is expected to be one of the busiest of the year
for high-grade bond issuance. With more than US$25bn priced on
Monday - the second busiest day of the year - and Kraft Heinz
leading a six-deal day on Tuesday.
Pricing on the Term Loan A debt was guided at 200bp over
Libor for the three-year debt and 225bp over Libor for the
five-year debt in February with an undrawn fee of 37.5bp,
Thomson Reuters LPC reported, when more bank debt lenders were
offered to participate in the financing.
EMC has previously outlined commitments for up to US$49.5bn
of debt to finance the deal. This includes a US$8bn Term Loan B
facility, a US$3.5bn Term Loan A-1, a US$3.5bn Term Loan A-2, a
US$2.5bn cash flow facility and a US$3bn revolving credit
facility on the loan side. The notes side includes plans for
US$16bn of secured notes and US$9bn of unsecured notes.
In addition, there are commitments for US$4bn of bridge
financing.
Dell is expected to finalize the Term Loan A and revolver
portion of the debt, as well as the secured notes, before going
out to the debt market with the Term Loan B and high-yield notes
offering, a source said.
Dell announced an agreement to buy EMC on October 12, 2015.
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of
Canada agreed to provide the commitments.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra
and Lynn Adler)