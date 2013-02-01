BRIEF-Russia sees Sovkomflot valuation at more than $2 bln
* The company's valuation is seen at more than $2 billion ahead of a planned state stake sale, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky said on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk)
NEW YORK Feb 1 Dell Inc : * Shares up 6.4 percent premarket as it nears agreement to sell itself
June 2 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday as a clutch of economic data showed the economy continues to strengthen, ahead of the monthly employment data for May.