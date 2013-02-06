SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Dell Inc unveiled
more details of founder Michael Dell's proposed $24.4 billion
buyout on Wednesday, confirming that the billionaire CEO will
pony up $500 million of his own cash in return for a larger
share of the company he created.
The world's No. 3 personal computer maker broke down details
of the debt financing secured for the buyout, including $4
billion in senior secured term loans from Bank of America
, Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC.
On Tuesday, the company announced that Michael Dell had
struck a deal to take the company private in the biggest
leveraged buyout since the financial crisis, partnering with the
Silver Lake private equity firm and Microsoft Corp to
try to turn around the struggling computer company without Wall
Street scrutiny.