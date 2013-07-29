July 29 Activist investor Carl Icahn urged Dell
Inc's special committee to not change voting rules, as
proposed by the company's founder Michael Dell, which would make
it easier for a CEO-led group to take the personal computer
maker private.
The CEO and partner Silver Lake last week raised their $24.4
billion bid by less than 1 percent hours before it was to be put
to a vote, and added on a controversial demand to change voting
rules to make it easier for his group to take the company
private.
Icahn, who has amassed an 8.7 percent stake in Dell and is
leading a charge with Southeastern Asset Management against the
buyout with an offer of his own, said the shareholder protection
offered by the original rules were too important to waive at
virtually any price.