WILMINGTON, Del May 31 A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that the fair value of the 2013 buyout of computer maker Dell Inc was $17.62 per share, entitling holdout stockholders to an added $3.87 per share over the original price of deal.

The ruling stems from an appraisal lawsuit pursued by investors holding more than 30 million shares who opposed the $24.9 billion deal. Many of the investors' shares were disqualified from the appraisal action. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)