By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, May 31 Michael Dell and Silver
Lake Partners underpriced their 2013 $24.9 billion buyout of
Dell Inc by about 22 percent and may have to pay tens of
millions to investors who opposed the deal for the computer
maker, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday.
The ruling, which applies to about 5.5 million Dell shares,
is a victory for the specialized hedge funds that have
increasingly tried to squeeze more money from mergers using a
type of lawsuit known as appraisal.
The lawsuits allow investors who oppose a deal, such as the
bitterly contested Dell buyout, to sue and ask a Delaware judge
to determine a fair deal price.
Activist investor Carl Icahn urged Dell shareholders to vote
down the deal and take their case for fair value to court.
Initially appraisal was sought for about 40 million shares, but
the bulk was removed for procedural reasons.
In Tuesday's ruling, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster said fair
value was $17.62 per share, not the $13.75 per share deal price.
With interest, investors who sought appraisal will collect
about $20.84 per share.
The Dell investors presented evidence that fair value was
$28.61 per share, which would have cost Michael Dell and Silver
Lake hundreds of millions of dollars. The buyers contended that
fair value was $12.68.
Dell and a lawyer for the stockholders, Stuart Grant,
declined to comment. Tuesday's ruling can be appealed.
Laster said the Dell buyout took advantage of a dip in the
company's stock price and its board never determined the
intrinsic value before negotiating.
"The original merger consideration was dictated by what a
financial sponsor could pay and still generate outsized
returns," wrote Laster.
The judge dedicated much of the opinion to explaining why
deal price was not a fair value indicator, particularly in a
management-led buyout. Delaware judges had used deal price in
appraisals involving the closely watched buyouts of Ancestry.com
in 2012 and BMC Software Inc in 2013.
The added cost to the buyers from Tuesday's ruling is about
$36 million.
About 3.9 million appraised shares were held by affiliates
of Magnetar Capital.
A small number of hedge funds have built a strategy of
swooping in just before a deal closes, when there is less risk a
deal would collapse, and buying stock for the sole purpose of
seeking appraisal.
Investors who seek appraisal do not get paid at the deal's
closing, but they collect interest of 5 percentage points above
the federal discount rate while the case is pending. The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce has complained that that encourages hedge
funds to bring cases because they can earn a return even when a
deal price is found to be fair.
One of the biggest losers from the Dell case may be T Rowe
Price, one of the few mutual fund managers to test the appraisal
strategy.
Dell was able to knock out T Rowe Price's stock, which
comprised the bulk of the shares in the case, because the fund
manager mistakenly voted in favor of the buyout.
T Rowe Price stood to collect around $190 million if its
Dell stock had been appraised. Laster also ruled on Tuesday the
fund manager was not entitled to interest on its shares.
"T Rowe Price runs mutual funds and allocates capital, but
they may regret trying to do this themselves," said Minor Myers,
a professor at Brooklyn Law School in New York. "This is just
one of the pitfalls with appraisal, and it's not for novices."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Richard Chang)