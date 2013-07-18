The logo of a Dell laptop computer is pictured in Pasadena, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ROUND ROCK, Texas Dell IncDELL.O shareholders gathered in Texas on Thursday to vote on founder Michael Dell's $24.4 billion offer to take the company private, but the meeting was immediately adjourned to July 24.

The No. 3 PC maker said it needed to solicit additional proxies, drumming up stronger support for the deal.

