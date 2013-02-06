* Marks Microsoft shift toward hardware, like Apple
* May keep Dell loyal to Windows, away from Android
* Risks alienating other PC makers
By Bill Rigby and Poornima Gupta
SEATTLE/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 Microsoft Corp
is playing defense with a $2 billion loan to help Dell
Inc's founder buy back the world's No.3 PC maker as it
seeks to shore up support for Windows and beat back the march of
Google Inc's Android.
The investment in the landmark $24 billion buyout led by
Michael Dell marks the latest step in Microsoft's plan to gain
more influence over the hardware supply chain - a departure from
the decades-old, software-centric philosophy that helped it
dominate the computing world but is now increasingly under
threat.
It is far from clear, however, if this strategy will be
successful, while the world's largest software maker risks
upsetting other computer producers.
"It doesn't mean it's a bad move, but it's definitely
defensive. Microsoft is realizing it must be much more engaged
in the hardware business than it used to be, it needs to be
making bets and forming relationships," said Andrew Bartels, an
analyst at Forrester Research.
The company that built its fortune on making high-priced
software to go in other companies' computers is inching closer
to Apple Inc's belief that software and hardware must
be closely integrated for the sake of the user experience.
Microsoft struck a deal to pay Nokia to make
phones running Windows software in 2011 and a year later
invested in Barnes & Noble's Nook e-reader. It then
launched its own computer, the Surface tablet, in October, which
rankled some PC makers initially.
In the face of declining PC sales and the onslaught of
Apple's iPad, "Microsoft has taken more unconventional measures
than they would have in the past," said Sid Parakh, an analyst
at investment firm McAdams Wright Ragen.
This time, Microsoft made extra efforts not to alienate its
other PC makers, talking to them before inking the deal, said
sources familiar with Microsoft's relations with its partners,
and holding off from an ownership stake.
"Microsoft reached out (at the highest levels) a bit before
all of it came out," one of the people said. "There were
multiple conversations. Clearly they put some thought into it
and definitely a schedule was pulled together."
Even so, world No.1 PC maker Hewlett-Packard Co (HP)
issued a statement critical of the deal.
Dell "faces an extended period of uncertainty and transition
that will not be good for its customers," HP said, adding that
Dell's ability to invest in products and services will be
extremely limited with its debt load.
Lenovo Group Ltd said it remains focused on
products and customers rather than "distracting financial
maneuvers and major strategic shifts."
Microsoft, advised by Lazard Ltd, declined to comment on the
terms of the Dell loan, or what exactly it gets in return, but
made it clear it would look for "opportunities to support"
companies that buy in to Windows, in whatever form. That
suggests this may not be its last third-party investment.
Still, there is no guarantee that Microsoft's loan will give
it any sway over Dell at all. One former Microsoft executive
said the deal was pointless.
"I know Michael (Dell), he will continue to run his empire
the way he has always done - without any outside influence,"
said Joachim Kempin, once Microsoft's top executive in charge of
its relationships with PC makers, who left the company in 2002.
PLATFORM WARS
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer made it clear last year that
he sees Microsoft as a "devices and services" company with an
explicit interest in hardware, whoever it is made by.
"Microsoft has every interest to keep such a key player in
its ecosystem alive and well," said Al Hilwa, an analyst at tech
research firm IDC. "Dell supplies a large number of Microsoft
customers with hardware, and it is important that their
confidence is bolstered in the overall Microsoft ecosystem."
Dell decided last year to focus its tablet strategy on the
new Windows 8 operating system, in contrast to rivals such as
Samsung, Asus and Lenovo, which are
hedging or leading with Google's Android system, and HP
which said this week it would make a Google Chromebook.
Dell did experiment with Android with its Streak tablet in
2010, but it flopped.
"This investment might help Microsoft influence whether Dell
adopts Android or not, that is likely the goal behind this,"
said Parakh.
The loan, negotiated by Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer
Peter Klein, takes the form of a 10-year subordinated note and
will pay 7 percent to 8 percent interest, according to sources
familiar with the deal.
It is not clear how much sway Microsoft will have on Dell's
strategy, but the two have been close partners for 25 years, and
will likely build on that.
"I don't think Microsoft is going to run Dell at any time or
have a dispositive say in what Dell does," said one source
familiar with Microsoft's thinking, who asked not to be named.
"Microsoft wants to continue to have a strong and ever deepening
relationship with Dell and you can take it as the expectation on
both sides."
PCs are clearly in decline, with sales falling last year for
the first time in a decade as the popularity of tablets surges.
Some analysts suggest Microsoft got involved in the deal to
learn more from Dell about selling to businesses and
individuals.
"Dell is one of the best at building hardware and putting an
operating system on it," said Michael Cherry, an analyst at
Directions on Microsoft, an independent consultancy.
With the rise of Google trying to sell into enterprises, it
should help Microsoft to have some influence over one of the
largest IT vendors, said Parakh.
Microsoft has not always been successful in its tech
investments.
Its multi-billion dollar bets on cable firms AT&T Inc
and Comcast Corp in the late 1990s did not yield
success. Its $150 million in a struggling Apple in 1997 ended a
long-running patent spat between the two companies, but saved
Apple and put it on course to eclipse Microsoft financially.
"Apple is the model, and Microsoft can't become Apple
overnight," said Bartels at Forrester. "But it needs to have
really good partners."