ASPEN, Colorado, July 17 Dell Inc is
experiencing a business slowdown in China, its largest market
outside of the United States, Chief Executive Officer Michael
Dell told a business forum on Tuesday.
The world's second-largest economy, from which the PC maker
derives some $5 billion in annual revenue, is growing at its
slackest pace in more than three years, according to official
data released last week.
"There are some challenges in China," said the CEO, who will
be convening a board meeting there in September. "Emerging
markets are a big deal for us."
Asked if he saw a business slowdown in China, he said: "That
would be an accurate statement."