* Warns of China slowdown, no specifics for now
* Sticks to guns on enterprise, software plans
By Poornima Gupta
ASPEN, Colorado, July 17 Dell Inc Chief
Executive Officer Michael Dell said he remains upbeat about
emerging markets such as China, its largest market outside the
United States, despite "challenges" and a business slowdown.
China, which accounts for about $5 billion of Dell's annual
revenue, has for years picked up the slack as personal computer
spending waned in developed markets. Now the world's No.2
economy is decelerating also, though its growth still outpaces
that of most countries.
"We are bullish on markets like China, India, Brazil," Dell
told Reuters in an interview. The company's founder added that
it could also count on Africa, which accounts for $1 billion in
annual revenue that is expected to grow exponentially.
But "there are some challenges in China," the CEO told
executives and investors at the Fortune Brainstorm tech
conference in Aspen Colorado. "Emerging markets are a big deal
for us."
Asked if he saw a business slowdown in China, he said: "That
would be an accurate statement."
Dell's board will meet in September in China, though the CEO
would not talk about what else might transpire there. The
world's second-largest economy is growing at its slackest pace
in more than three years, according to official data released
last week.
China and other emerging markets have long been bright spots
for Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co and other personal computer
makers struggling to sustain growth as smartphones and tablets
eat into sales. Europe's crisis is expected to curtail PC-buying
further in the second half.
Asia's top economy remains at the forefront of global
growth, and its PC market is expected to far outpace that of the
worldwide industry.
But in past weeks, corporations such as microprocessor maker
Advanced Micro Devices and chip geam producer Applied
Materials have warned that growth in the resilient
Chinese market too was trending lower.
While the tablet market remains small, demand for the
devices is growing much more quickly than for PCs. Shipments of
tablets, including Apple's iPad, are expected to grow
90 percent this year, according to IHS iSuppli.
Despite that exponential growth, the CEO wants to stick to a
strategy of serving corporate PC customers. That includes
developing both hardware and software to meet their needs.
"We continue to see PCs as an important part of our
enterprise business. We are very focused on enterprise solutions
and PCs are an important part of that," he said.
"We are building a pretty substantial software business."