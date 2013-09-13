U.S. net neutrality advocates blast Ajit Pai effort to reverse rules
WASHINGTON Advocates of landmark net neutrality rules on Friday blasted Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai's plans to roll back the Obama era legal framework.
NEW YORK Dell Inc DELL.O Chief Executive Michael Dell said in an interview with CNBC on Friday the focus of the company, which he is taking private, will include expanding sales capacity and growing in emerging markets and tablets.
Dell, who won a battle with activist Carl Icahn to win control of the computer company, also said he will shift from a quarterly focus to a "five-year, ten-year focus."
He does not foresee a Dell entry into the cell phone market.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it filed the previous day against the U.S. Homeland Security Department, saying the government had withdrawn a summons for records about who was behind an account critical of President Donald Trump.