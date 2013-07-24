BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
NEW YORK, July 24 Dell Inc's special committee is seeking at least $14 per share from Michael Dell and Silver Lake in order to consider a potential change in voting rules, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The special committee might not endorse the proposed changes in voting rules even if the buyout group raised its takeover offer to $14 per share or more, the person added, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media. The buyout group raised its offer on Wednesday to $13.75 per share.
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest asset managers.