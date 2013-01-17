ECB may vet banks' responses to UK request for Brexit plans -senior banker
LONDON, June 2 The European Central Bank may vet responses to a Bank of England letter asking lenders how they will cope with Brexit, a senior banker said on Friday.
Jan 16 Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters.
Silver Lake could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. ()
LONDON, June 2 The European Central Bank may vet responses to a Bank of England letter asking lenders how they will cope with Brexit, a senior banker said on Friday.
* In may 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb3,419.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)