* Silver Lake Partners tapped major banks for financing -
sources
* JPMorgan advising Dell on potential buyout - sources
* Dell shares rise 7 percent
* Deal price seen at $13.50 to $14/share - CNBC
By Nadia Damouni and Poornima Gupta
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 15 Talks to take
Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least
four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, propelling shares of the
No. 3 computer maker 7 percent higher.
Buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, which is leading the deal,
tapped Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays and RBC late last year to
finance a potential deal, the sources said on condition of
anonymity, because details have not been made public.
JPMorgan is advising Dell on a potential buyout of
the $19 billion company, which would be one of the largest deals
since the global recession. It will also allow Dell, which has
been trying to become a one-stop shop for corporate technology
needs as the PC market shrinks, to conduct that difficult
makeover away from public scrutiny.
Silver Lake is working with one of its major investors,
known as limited partners, the sources said. Its involvement was
earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The sources cautioned that a deal could come soon but that
the situation was still fluid.
Silver Lake Partners was in discussions with Dell for a
buyout at around $13.50 to $14 a share, with an equity
investment from Silver Lake and other potential investors of
roughly $2 billion, CNBC reported.
Dell, Bank of America, RBC, Barclays and Credit Suisse
declined to comment. JP Morgan and Silver Lake did not
immediately return calls seeking comment.
Dell, which has been in talks with private equity firms on
a potential buyout, has had on and off discussions with the
firms but talks heated up late last year, they said.
A deal involves equity investment from billionaire CEO
Michael Dell, who owns 14 percent of the world's No. 3 PC maker.
Dell, America's 22nd richest person according to Forbes, invests
and manages his fortune through MSD Capital.
Michael Dell now owns 244 million shares in the company,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and last year was ranked the
22nd richest American with a fortune of $14.6 billion.
Dell's stock closed up 7.2 percent at $13.17 on Nasdaq.
CHALLENGING DEAL, MICHAEL DELL KEY
News of a potential deal caught many industry participants
by surprise, many of whom find it difficult to understand the
investment thesis of the private equity investors behind such a
move.
Dell has lost 40 percent of its value since last year's
peak. It has embarked on an aggressive investment strategy to
diversify away from its core PC business.
It may be easier to pull off acquisitions as a private
company and away from Wall Street scrutiny, said one private
equity executive with experience in buyouts but not involved in
the Dell deal.
Having a private equity investor could also facilitate
access to debt markets, with Dell also benefiting from all the
contacts a major private equity outfit could bring to the table,
the person said.
Beyond that, many analysts and executives said that the
potential deal is mainly one based on Dell's low valuation.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi had speculated
that Dell was worth $12 a share on a sum-of-parts basis, of
which the PC business was worth about $4.70.
Still, any deal is challenging mostly because of its sheer
size and lackluster prospects for a PC market that's dwindling
with the advent of tablets such as Apple Inc's iPad,
according to analysts.
The odds of a buyout "are probably low, given its size and
our expectation that it may require about $4 billion in equity,"
Sacconaghi said.
"We see the rationale for a Dell (leveraged buyout) as being
largely opportunistic given low valuation and interest rates, as
we don't see any obvious restructuring opportunities or unique
exit strategy," he said.
Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes said going private would also
mean Dell would increase its already large debt load, which
currently stands at approximately $9 billion, making it tougher
to acquire smaller companies. Such a move made sense only "if
Dell's earnings power was stable - and backed by real recurring
revenues."
"Obviously, with Michael Dell's ownership of $3 billion and
net worth of about $14.6 billion the possibility of a go-private
transaction cannot be ruled out," he said.