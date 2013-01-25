* Other buyout firms unlikely to top agreed deal-sources
* Michael Dell's backing gives Silver Lake an edge
* Other technology companies unlikely to step up-sources
By Greg Roumeliotis and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A potential bid by private
equity firm Silver Lake and its partners to take Dell Inc
private is unlikely to be topped by other investors,
people familiar with the matter said.
Silver Lake has a major advantage in having secured the
backing of founder and CEO Michael Dell, who has a roughly 16
percent stake in the world's No.3 PC maker and would participate
in the buyout consortium.
If Silver Lake clinches a deal with Round Rock, Texas-based
Dell, this will result in a so-called "go-shop" period in which
the company can actively seek offers from other potential buyers
to ensure it has attracted the best possible offer.
But senior executives at the largest private equity firms
competing with Silver Lake, speaking on condition that neither
they nor their funds be identified, told Reuters on Thursday
that they were unlikely to top Silver Lake's offer in any
auction of the company.
"I just don't think it is doable to break up the current
consortium. When management is rolling over (their stake) and
they have picked a partner, it is hard to top the agreed offer,"
one of the private equity executives said. The executives also
cited the lack of an exit strategy and sheer size of the deal.
A deal is imminent with Silver Lake and its partners, which
include Microsoft Corp and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, although the parties have yet to agree on a
final price, two people close to the matter said.
Microsoft declined to comment while the pension plan did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Microsoft's investment would come in the form of preferred
equity that would later help pay down Dell's high-yield debt
incurred as part of the leverage buyout, one of the people said.
Dell has formed a special committee of its independent
directors and hired Evercore Partners Inc to assess
whether the company is getting the best deal for shareholders
and not one that is just in the best interest of Chief Executive
Michael Dell, according to several people familiar with the
matter.
Dell, Silver Lake and Evercore declined to comment.
Dell shares ended trading at $13 on Thursday, giving it a
market value of about $22.6 billion.
"In the absence of (shareholder) activism, we suspect that
the deal would likely be transacted at around $14-$14.50 per
share," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note on Jan. 18.
"We see other financial buyers as unlikely, particularly if
Michael Dell and the management team have a 'standstill'
agreement with financial sponsors," they added.
Dell only reached out to a limited number of private equity
firms to discuss the idea of going private and entered into
exclusive talks with Silver Lake late last year, according to
one of the people familiar with the matter.
Michael Dell is expected to roll over his approximately 16
percent stake in the company he founded with just $1,000 in 1984
as part of the deal. Even if other private equity firms were
willing to outbid Silver Lake, they would also need Michael Dell
to agree to roll over his stake, the people said.
To ensure a level playing field, the special committee would
have to recommend that the company's founder goes along with any
superior proposal, the people added.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
Silver Lake's ties to Dell run deep.
John Swainson, who served as senior advisor at Silver Lake
before he joined Dell last year as president of software, in
2010 called the private equity firm "synonymous with
best-in-class global investment in the technology industry".
Silver Lake also has ties with Microsoft. The buyout firm
sold Internet phone service Skype to Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5
billion after buying it 18 months earlier for $2.5 billion.
Executives, particularly founders of companies that own a
significant holding in their company and participate in a
buyout, can often find themselves in a bind. Their role is to
deliver the best value for their shareholders, but they may also
have an incentive to buy out their company at a lower price.
Special committees are meant to address this potential
conflict, but the reality is that it becomes more complex to
force executives to work with buyers that emerge in a go-shop
period after they have already given their backing to one party.
A case often cited by private equity executives is retailer
J. Crew. In 2010, CEO Millard Drexler led a $3 billion buyout
with two private equity firms, TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green
& Partners LP, leading to a go-shop that did not yield higher
offers.
Class-action lawsuits were filed claiming that J. Crew's
board ran a flawed sale process that favored the original
private-equity buyers. A majority of shareholders approved the
deal, but the company had to spend $16 million to settle the
lawsuits.
A go-shop can result in a higher offer in some cases. When
Dell bought IT management company Quest Software Inc last year,
it trumped an agreed deal led by CEO and founder Vinny Smith,
who teamed up with investment firms Insight Venture Partners and
Vector Capital.
But in Dell's leveraged buyout, another technology company
would be hard to come by as a buyer. Cisco Systems Inc,
Hewlett-Packard Co and Google Inc are unlikely
to step up, according to the people familiar with the matter.
The companies did not respond to a request for comment.