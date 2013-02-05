SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Dell Inc: * Dell inc's PC rivals dismiss move as disruptive * Hewlett-Packard co says Dell 'faces an extended period of uncertainty

and transition that will not be good for its customers' * Hewlett-Packard co says Dell's ability to invest in products,

services will be 'extremely limited' with debt load * Hewlett-Packard co says company plans to take full advantage of

disruption * Lenovo Group Ltd says focused on products, customers rather than

'distracting financial maneuvers and major strategic shifts' * Lenovo group Ltd says 'financial actions of some of our traditional

competitors will not substantially change our outlook'