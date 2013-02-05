MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Dell Inc: * Dell inc's PC rivals dismiss move as disruptive * Hewlett-Packard co says Dell 'faces an extended period of uncertainty
and transition that will not be good for its customers' * Hewlett-Packard co says Dell's ability to invest in products,
services will be 'extremely limited' with debt load * Hewlett-Packard co says company plans to take full advantage of
disruption * Lenovo Group Ltd says focused on products, customers rather than
'distracting financial maneuvers and major strategic shifts' * Lenovo group Ltd says 'financial actions of some of our traditional
competitors will not substantially change our outlook'
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch