Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Dell Inc DELL.O and its board on Thursday, his latest attempt to derail a $24.4 billion buyout bid by founder and CEO Michael Dell.

Icahn asked a court to block rule changes Michael Dell has proposed ahead of a shareholder vote set for Friday. Icahn and his affiliates also want the court to stop Dell Inc from changing the record date by which shareholders must have purchased their shares in order to vote.

They also want to stop Michael Dell and his affiliates from voting any Dell shares acquired since February 5 when his buyout bid announced, and to ensure the company does not change any shareholder voting requirements.

The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Chancery of Delaware, also seeks to force the company to call an annual shareholder meeting on the same day as the special meeting on the buyout in case Dell Inc sets a new record date.

Icahn, who has urged fellow shareholders to reject the offer by CEO Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to buy and take the company private, has been campaigning hard to get Dell to set a date for the annual shareholder meeting so Icahn can put up his own slate of directors for the company.

A spokesman for Dell Inc declined to comment on the suit.

A vote on the buyout, which has been postponed twice before, is now scheduled for Friday and sources familiar with the matter have said another adjournment is unlikely.

The special committee has said it would put the original buyout offer of $13.65 per share up for shareholder vote.

Dell's special board committee on Wednesday had rejected new voting terms in a revised bid by Michael Dell and Silver Lake, which raised their offer price last week by 10 cents to $13.75 per share on the condition the voting rules were changed.

Currently, shareholders who abstain are counted as voting against the deal, but the buyout group wanted those investors to be excluded from the tally.

Dell's shares were up 1.69 percent at $12.87 in afternoon trading.

