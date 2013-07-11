NEW YORK, July 11 Billionaire investor Carl
Icahn is preparing a higher bid for computer maker Dell Inc
ahead of a key shareholder meeting after proxy firms
endorsed founder Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer.
Ichan told Bloomberg TV that he will make a higher bid that
will include a warrant by Friday morning.
Icahn, along with Southeastern Asset Management, had
proposed an offer that would see shareholders tender 1.1 billion
shares at $14 apiece, rivaling Michael Dell's and Silver Lake's
buyout offer of $13.65 a share.
"We think the warrant will be around $20, to buy the stock
at $20, and we're going to give the shareholders a piece of that
warrant," he told Bloomberg.
The billionaire investor has said Michael Dell's offer
substantially undervalues the company. Dell's special board
committee had recommended Michael Dell's offer to shareholders.
Icahn said a founder should not be running the company
"years later when it matures."
Unless Dell's special board changes its recommendation, any
proposal from Icahn will be put to shareholders only if the
offer by Michael Dell and Silver Lake is not accepted by
shareholders when they meet on July 18.