Aug 1 Activist investor Carl Icahn filed a
lawsuit on Thursday to try to block Dell Inc from
setting a new record date ahead of a crucial shareholders' vote,
raising the stakes in a battle to derail a $24.4 billion buyout
of the world's No. 3 PC maker.
Icahn, who has urged fellow shareholders to reject Chief
Executive Officer Michael Dell's and Silver Lake's offer to buy
and take the company private, included a list of demands in his
lawsuit, such as that the CEO and his affiliates be prevented
from voting any shares bought after Feb. 5.
Dell was not immediately available for comment.