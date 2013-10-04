SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 Activist investor Carl
Icahn, who ended his months-long campaign against Michael Dell's
planned buyout of Dell Inc last month, on Friday
signaled his final retreat from the struggling personal computer
maker.
The billionaire, who opposed Michael Dell's $25 billion
offer to take Dell private, tweeted he will no longer seek
"appraisal rights" for his shares, a legal process under which
investors can try to get a Delaware court to determine the fair
value of the stock.
"I withdrew my demand for appraisal of my Dell shares. Based
on our returns on capital, we believe we have better uses for $2
billion," the billionaire tweeted.
Icahn last month ended his months-long effort to block the
deal, smoothing the way for the largest buyout since the
financial crisis. Icahn, the company's second largest
shareholder at the time, said he would no longer try to head off
the deal, and that a war with the billionaire founder and the
company's board "would be almost impossible to win."