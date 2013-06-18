June 18 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn promised
Dell Inc shareholders that the company would buy back
up to $16 billion of stock if they join his campaign to stop the
computer maker from going private.
Time is running out for Icahn. Next month, the company's
shareholders will vote on whether to accept a $24.4 billion bid
from the company's founder, Michael Dell, and private equity
firm Silver Lake, and so far shareholders' reaction to two of
Icahn's proposals has been mixed.
Icahn has said repeatedly that Michael Dell's bid
undervalues the company. In an open letter on Tuesday, Icahn
gave his latest proposal to shareholders, asking them to vote in
new directors who would in turn approve Dell buying back stock
at $14 a share. Dell and Silver Lake are bidding $13.65 a share.
Southeastern, which had been the company's largest
independent shareholders, sold nearly $1 billion of its Dell
shares to Icahn at $13.52 apiece, making him the company's
largest external investor. Southeastern and Icahn, which
together hold about 13 percent of Dell's shares, had agreed not
to sell their shares in the tender offer, Icahn wrote in his
letter.
Dell could fund a tender offer with $5.2 billion of debt
financing, $7.5 billion in cash available at Dell and $2.9
billion available through a sale of Dell receivables, leaving
around $4.9 billion of cash available for ongoing Dell
operations, Icahn wrote.
Dell's special board committee, which is looking at offers
for Dell, said it was reviewing the latest "concept put forth"
by Icahn but is not a transaction it could endorse or execute in
its present form.
"There is neither financing, nor any commitment from any
party to participate, nor any remedy for the company and its
shareholders if the transaction is not consummated," the board
said in a statement, adding that its previous request for
information on Ichan's prior proposal was still outstanding.
Icahn's battle with the world's No. 3 PC maker has been
acrimonious and protracted.
Dell suffered as the global PC industry has slowed. Michael
Dell and the company's executives have argued that there is
little future in PCs and the computer maker needs to transform
itself into an IBM-like technology consultant for large
companies - a makeover best done as a private company. Icahn,
Southeastern, and other major investors say Dell's plan
shortchanges stockholders and benefits mainly Michael Dell, who
started the company from his college dorm in the 1980's.
A presentation by Dell's special committee on June 5
challenged Icahn, saying the activist investor is almost $4
billion short of the cash needed to fund his proposal for a
$12-per-share special dividend.
But Icahn said on Tuesday that a major investment bank had
indicated its willingness to make available $1.6 billion and
that Icahn and his affiliates would provide $2 billion if
necessary.
Icahn told cable television network CNBC on May 10 that
investment bank Jefferies would contribute to the bridge loan
needed to finance his deal.
By the reckoning of the board's special committee, Icahn's
prior proposal did not factor in Dell's debt service, expected
cash flow shortfalls and various termination and other fees
related to the Michael Dell/Silver Lake deal.
In May, Icahn and Southeastern had proposed a deal that
would gives shareholders $12 of cash for every share they own,
and allow them to keep their stock. In March, Icahn offered $15
per share for 58 percent of Dell.