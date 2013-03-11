March 11 Icahn Enterprises LP said it had entered into a confidentiality agreement with Dell Inc , and looked forward to commencing a review of the company.

Carl Icahn, who has a reputation for demanding changes after amassing stakes in companies, argued in a letter to Dell's board last week that the proposed $24.4 billion buyout of Dell by co-founder Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners short-changed shareholders, undervalued the company and benefited mainly the company's co-founder.