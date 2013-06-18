June 18 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told
Dell Inc shareholders that an investment bank would
help fund his offer for the PC maker as he sought to assuage
concerns over his means to fund the bid.
In an open letter to Dell shareholders published on Tuesday,
Icahn said a major investment bank had indicated its willingness
to make $1.6 billion available.
The letter also said he was "proceeding to obtain
commitments for $5.2 billion of senior debt financing to be made
available to Dell as a bridge loan to guarantee the tender
offer."
In addition, Dell Inc's largest independent shareholder,
Southeastern Asset Management, said it planned to sell about 72
million shares to Icahn, making him the company's largest
external shareholder.
Icahn and Southeastern are locked in a battle with company
founder Michael Dell over the future of the world's No. 3 PC
maker, a struggle precipitated by the swift decline of the
global computer industry and the company's failure to arrest
sliding revenues.