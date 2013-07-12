(Add statement from Dell's special board, additional byline)
By Nicola Leske and Poornima Gupta
July 12 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn and
Southeastern Asset Management Inc sweetened their takeover bid
for Dell Inc on Friday, adding warrants they said would
increase the offer to a range of $15.50 to $18.00 per share from
$14.00.
The move is Icahn's latest effort to block a $24.4 billion
buyout offer, of $13.65 per share, from company founder Michael
Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake.
Under the new offer from Icahn, Dell shareholders would get
$14.00 per share and a warrant for every four shares held. The
warrant would entitle the holder to buy Dell shares for $20.00
each within the next seven years.
In June, Icahn and Southeastern proposed to buy back 1.1
billion shares at $14 apiece.
Dell's special board committee said it was reviewing Icahn's
latest offer and is willing to meet him to discuss his various
proposals.
"It is critical that Dell shareholders not be distracted
from the clear choice they must make next week - take $13.65 per
share in cash or bear the risks of continuing to hold their Dell
shares," it said in a statement.
Icahn wants shareholders to vote against the buyout and then
ask a court in Delaware, where Dell is incorporated, to appraise
the fair value of the shares.
Dell shareholders will vote on the offer July 18. Dell's
shares closed down 0.18 percent at $13.32, reflecting a lack of
enthusiasm for Icahn's new offer.
King She, a special situations analyst for Susquehanna
Financial Group, said he believes the current value of a warrant
issued at Icahn's terms is around $2 to $3.75, and values
Icahn's proposal at $13 to $15 per share.
"If Icahn was such a great alternative, you would have
thought that Dell's share price would have gone higher," he
said. "That tells me that people may not be so positive about
Icahn's proposal in general."
Susquehanna Financial Group is a market maker for Dell.
To complicate matters, unless Dell's special board changes
its recommendation, any proposal from Icahn will be put to
shareholders only if the offer by Michael Dell and Silver Lake
is not accepted by shareholders when they meet on July 18.
"The Icahn offer today is a slight improvement but not
much," said one investor, adding that he would like the founder
to improve his bid.
The investor, who wished to remain anonymous, said Dell's
special board committee began losing credibility after it began
releasing increasingly dire forecasts for Dell's business.
"It made them look biased," said the investor, who declined
to reveal if he would vote for Michael Dell's offer.
Many large shareholders - including Highfields Capital
Management, Pzena Investment Management and Yacktman Asset
Management - have said they will vote against the Michael
Dell-Silver Lake offer because it undervalues the PC maker.
Michael Dell has said the company's shift from a computer
maker to a provider of enterprise computing services is best
done away from public scrutiny.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta in San Francisco; Supantha
Mukherjee in Bangalore and Nicola Leske in New York; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Gerald E. McCormick and Richard Chang)