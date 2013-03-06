UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 1
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
March 6 Carl Icahn has built a stake of nearly 100 million shares in Dell Inc and is pushing the company to conduct a leveraged recapitalization, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
Citing sources familiar with the investment, CNBC said Icahn's stake would represent 6 percent of the company.
LONDON, June 1 British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.