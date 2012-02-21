* Sales outlook light
* Shares dip after hours
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Dell Inc
forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue below Wall Street's
expectations, stoking fears the PC industry has not fully
emerged from its downturn and sending the company's shares more
than 4 percent lower.
The world's No. 3 PC maker projected sales would be down 7
percent this quarter from the previous quarter, when it posted
revenue of $16 billion. That translates into about $14.9
billion, below the average forecast for roughly $15.2 billion.
PC makers have grappled with slackening demand as mobile
devices such as Apple Inc's iPad erode market share,
while a shortage of hard drives after flooding in Thailand
crimped supply.
Revenue in Dell's fiscal fourth quarter was up 2 percent at
$16 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate of $15.96
billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a net income slide of 18 percent to $764
million, or 43 cents for the period, down from $927 million, or
48 cents a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it posted
earnings per share of 51 cents, a penny below the 52 cents
expected.
For fiscal 2013, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per
share to exceed $2.13.
Dell's large-enterprise business held up well, increasing
sales 5 percent in the quarter to $4.9 billion, as corporations
continued to upgrade aging hardware.
The shares of Dell, which vies with market-leading Hewlett
Packard, slid to $17.47 in extended trading after
closing on the Nasdaq at $18.21.