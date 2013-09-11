By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Computer maker Dell Inc
set indicative pricing on the new $5.5 billion loan
backing the company's approximately $25 billion buyout by
founder and CEO Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake
Partners, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
A lender meeting was held today in New York City. Michael
Dell was on the agenda to discuss the company.
The new deal will include a $1.5 billion, five-year term
loan C and a $4 billion, 6.5-year term loan B. The term loans
are expected to be covenant-lite.
The term loan C is guided at LIB+275-300, with a 1 percent
Libor floor and a 99.5 original issue discount. The term loan B
is guided at LIB+375, with a 1 percent Libor floor at 99.
The debt financing package also will include a $2 billion,
five-year asset-based revolving credit facility, $2 billion in
first-lien seven-year secured notes and $1.25 billion in
second-lien eight-year secured notes.
About $750 million of the ABL facility is expected to be
drawn at the close of the transaction.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, Barclays, Credit Suisse
and UBS are lead arrangers on the term loans and the ABL
revolver. Term loan commitments are due September 23, and
closing and funding is expected in late October.
The high yield notes are scheduled to launch September 16.
M&A PICKUP
Dell joins a wave of event-driven transactions in market
that have increased mergers and acquisition and leveraged buyout
loans to nearly 60 percent of the forward institutional
leveraged loan calendar, according to LPC. This compares to a
roughly 25 percent proportion for 2012, and 19 percent for year
to date.
"It certainly feels like the inevitable pick up in large M&A
deals is upon us," said one leveraged loan investor. "At least
that is what everyone is hoping."
Dell's $5.5 billion issuance is the second-largest
institutional LBO loan this year, behind Heinz's $9.5 billion
institutional issuance backing Heinz's $28 billion buyout by
Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital.
On August 2, a special committee of the Dell board announced
a revised roughly $25 billion definitive merger agreement that
increased the aggregate value to unaffiliated shareholders by at
least $350 million, by increasing the purchase price by $0.10 to
$13.75 per share and providing certain dividend payouts. A vote
on the buyout, held under the revised standard, has been
scheduled for Sept. 12.
MICROSOFT NOTE
In addition to the new debt, approximately $3.4 billion in
rolled equity from Michael Dell and certain related parties, and
about $2.2 billion of new cash equity consisting of $1.4 billion
from Silver Lake, $500 million from Michael Dell, and $250
million from MSD Capital, will finance the transaction.
MSD Capital is an investment firm created to manage the
capital of Michael Dell and his family.
The financing package also will include an up to $2 billion
7.25 percent 10-year subordinated note issuance from Microsoft,
and roughly $7.7 billion in existing cash on Dell's balance
sheet. The Microsoft note could be reduced by up to $500 million
at closing, and up to 3.5 percent of annual interest may be paid
as PIK (payable-in-kind), sources note.
The company will repay $1.4 billion in existing debt
excluding structured financing, including its $500 million 1.4
percent senior notes due September 2013, its $500 million 5.625
percent senior notes due April 2014, and its $400 million 2.1
percent senior notes due April 2014, sources said.
Adjusted leverage, pro forma for the transaction, is 3.9
times on a gross basis, and 2.3 times on a net of cash basis
based on its last 12 months adjusted Ebitda, sources said.
With the transaction, Michael Dell and related stockholders
including MSD Capital will own 74.9 percent of Dell's common
equity.