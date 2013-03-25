NEW YORK, March 25 Dell Inc founder and
Chief Executive Michael Dell is very concerned that Blackstone
Group LP's buyout offer would dismantle the PC maker he
founded in 1984, two people close to Michael Dell said on
Monday.
The Dell founder thinks that Blackstone's plans would be
inconsistent with his own strategy to reinvest in the company,
the people said, asking not to be identified because they were
not authorized to speak with the media.
A Dell spokesperson declined to comment. Blackstone did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The private equity firm made no mention of asset sales in
its preliminary offer published by Dell on Monday. But people
familiar with the matter have said that Blackstone has
considered a potential sale of Dell's financial services
business as part of its strategy.