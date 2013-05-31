BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
May 31 Dell Inc said it will hold a special meeting for shareholders on July 18 to vote on a proposed $24.4 billion buyout led by founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell.
A special committee of Dell's board also issued a letter to shareholders recommending that they vote to approve the deal.
Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc have mounted a rival bid.
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017