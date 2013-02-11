Feb 11 Dell Inc had considered many
strategic options before opting to go private, the company said
in a regulatory filing.
The struggling PC maker struck a deal last week with its
chief executive officer, Michael Dell, private equity firm
Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp to go private in a $24.4
billion deal.
Dell's largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset
Management Inc, and three other investors have objected to the
deal, saying the company is worth a lot more than the agreed
upon $13.65 per share offer, Reuters reported on Friday.
The company said on Monday it had retained a management
consultant to help assess its "strategic position" and concluded
that the proposed all-cash deal was in the best interests of
stockholders. (link.reuters.com/buj85t)
Dell said the statement was in response to "certain
inquiries" but did not elaborate on the nature of the queries.