Sept 3 Dell Inc said proxy advisory
firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Glass Lewis and
Egan Jones recommended that shareholders vote for founder
Michael Dell's offer to take the company private.
Last month, the PC maker agreed to Michael Dell's raised
offer of $13.75 per share and a special dividend of 13 cents.
"Each (proxy firm) has conducted an independent review of
the amended merger agreement and all of its terms and concluded,
as has the Special Committee, that a sale of Dell for $13.88 per
share in cash serves the best interests of Dell shareholders,"
Dell said in a statement.
Dell shares were marginally up at $13.79 in early trading on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.