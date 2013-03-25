Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Dell Inc DELL.O said it received alternative proposals from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Carl Icahn that might be superior to the $24.4 billion offer from founder Michael Dell and private equity fund Silver Lake Partners last month.
Details of the three bids follow.
SILVER LAKE/MICHAEL DELL PROPOSAL
- Cash bid is for entire company, valuing Dell at $13.65 per share.
- Silver Lake committed up to $1.4 billion in equity financing.
- Michael Dell will roll over 273 million shares of Dell stock, invest up to an additional $500 million in cash.
- An affiliate of Michael Dell investment vehicle MSD Capital will contribute up to an additional $250 million.
- Deal will target the repatriation of $7.4 billion cash from abroad.
- Deal would also be financed by a $2 billion loan from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and between $11 billion and $12 billion in debt financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and RBC Capital Markets (RY.TO).
BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL
- Leveraged recapitalization transaction that values Dell shares at more than $14.25 per share.
- Shareholders could choose to receive either all cash or stock (subject to a cap).
- Blackstone anticipates inviting large Dell shareholders to participate in transaction by rolling over their shares.
- Dell shares would continue to trade on Nasdaq.
- Received a "highly confident" letter from Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Blackstone group's ability to raise debt financing for transaction.
ICAHN PROPOSAL
- Cash bid for up to 58.1 percent of Dell, valuing the company's shares at $15 each.
- Shareholders could elect to keep their Dell stock instead of the cash bid.
- Deal will be funded by $2 billion from Icahn Enterprises (IEP.O), Carl Icahn and affiliates; $7.4 billion of cash currently available at Dell; $5.2 billion in new debt; and $1.7 billion in new factoring receivable facility.
- Proposal assumes that large shareholders Southeastern Asset Management and T. Rowe Price (TROW.O) would agree to remain shareholders in Dell. Icahn and affiliates would be willing to provide $2 billion in additional equity capital if the shareholders do not agree to roll over their holdings.
- Should there be leftover funding after investors choose to receive cash or remain shareholders in the company, the balance of the funding will be distributed to remaining Dell shareholders as a special dividend.
(Compiled by Michael Erman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
