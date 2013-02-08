BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 8 Dell Inc on Friday, responding to independent investment fund Southeastern Asset Management, said the proposed buyout deal offers immediate premium for stockholders and shifts the risks facing the business to the buyer group.
"The Board concluded that the proposed all-cash transaction is in the best interests of stockholders," Dell said in a statement.
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.