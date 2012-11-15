(Corrects percentage in second paragraph to 11 percent)

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly lower than Wall Street expectations for the third quarter but said it expects revenue to grow 2 to 5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The world's No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal third quarter fell 11 percent to $13.7 billion, slightly lower than the average analyst estimate of $13.89 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dell's shares rose 2.5 percent in after market trading following the release of the results. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by PM Berlowitz)