(Adds valuation of SecureWorks)
Dec 17 Dell Inc's cybersecurity unit
SecureWorks Corp filed for an initial public offering with U.S.
regulators on Thursday.
SecureWorks named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and JPMorgan among the underwriters
to the IPO, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the
U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1QssM8J)
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intends to list
its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCWX."
The Wall Street Journal first reported in October that Dell,
the third-largest personal computer maker, had filed
confidentially for an initial public offering of the software
and consulting firm acquired by Dell in 2011. (on.wsj.com/1QsvfjC)
SecureWorks could be worth as much as $2 billion, though the
target valuation was not finalized, sources had told the Wall
Street Journal.
Dell agreed to buy data storage company EMC Corp for
$67 billion in October to diversify from a stagnant consumer PC
market and give it greater scale in the more profitable and
faster-growing market for cloud-based data services.
The filing did not reveal how many shares were planned for
sale in the IPO or their expected price. The company set a
nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Lisa Shumaker)