* Highfields to vote against Dell buyout -sources
* Managers use proxy recommendations as one of many data
points
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, July 11 At least three shareholders
who collectively hold nearly 3 percent of Dell Inc's
shares plan to vote against Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4
billion buyout offer, raising questions about shareholder proxy
adviser Institutional Shareholder Services' sway with the PC
maker's shareholders.
The three managers - Highfields Capital Management, Pzena
Investment Management and Yacktman Asset Management - owned
50.65 million shares combined out of the PC maker's 1.76 billion
shares outstanding as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Boston-based investment management firm Highfields Capital
Management, which held a 1.3 percent stake in Dell as of March
31, plans to vote against the buyout by Mr. Dell and private
equity firm Silver Lake, sources familiar with the situation
said on Thursday. The sources wished to remain anonymous because
they are not permitted to speak to the media.
On Monday, Richard Pzena of Pzena Investment Management,
which owns a 0.7 percent stake, told CNBC he will vote against
the Dell buyout proposal. The following day, Yacktman Asset
Management, which has a 0.85 percent stake, said it too would
vote against the Dell buyout, in favor of Carl Icahn and
Southeastern Asset management's buyout proposal of the company.
Institutional Shareholders Services (ISS) is recommending
shareholders accept Mr. Dell's proposal.
"ISS' role is to analyze the deal and make a recommendation
that we see as being in the best interest of shareholders.
That's what we've done in concluding that taking $13.65 (per
share) now is a better alternative than continuing to hold
equity in a publicly-traded Dell," an ISS spokeswoman said in an
e-mail to Reuters.
"At the end of the day however, as with any proxy vote,
shareholders will make their own decisions based on their own
circumstances," she said.
A Dell spokesman declined to comment.
The decisions by the three firms to vote against the buyout
by Mr. Dell and Silver Lake come despite recommendations by ISS,
Glass Lewis & Co and Egan-Jones proxy services, who are all in
favor of the deal.
Traditionally, many thought that when heavyweight proxy
advisory firm ISS made its recommendation, institutional
investors followed.
But that is not always the case. Earlier this year, activist
investor Jana Partners pushed for a break up of fertilizer
company Agrium Inc and nominated a slate of
directors to the company's board. ISS backed two of Jana's
directors, but shareholders voted with management.
Also, in May shareholders opposed a plan to strip JPMorgan
Chase & Co Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie
Dimon of his chairmanship, despite recommendations by both Glass
Lewis and ISS to take the chairman title away from Dimon.
Institutional investors make a point to say that they use
proxy adviser's recommendations as one of many data points to
make its decisions.
For example, in BlackRock Inc's annual review, which
outlines its corporate governance processes, the New York-based
investment management firm states: "We do not follow any single
proxy advisor's voting recommendations, but use several
different inputs in our own analysis in advance of making our
voting decisions."
BlackRock, which is the ninth biggest shareholder in Dell
with a 9 percent stake, declined to comment on Dell.
Still, it is going to be a close vote, and many shareholders
may vote in favor of the Mr. Dell's buyout.
Icahn is hoping that more shareholders ignore the proxy
advisers' recommendations.
Icahn wants shareholders to vote against the buyout and then
ask a court in Delaware, where Dell is incorporated, to appraise
the fair value of the shares.
"We believe if you seek appraisal, you will receive more,"
Icahn said in a letter to Dell shareholders this week.
On Thursday afternoon, Icahn told Bloomberg TV he plans by
Friday morning to increase his offer by adding warrants to his
bid for 72 percent of the company shares, but further details
were not immediately available.