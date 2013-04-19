* Shares below Dell-Silver Lake's offer price
* Icahn, Southeastern have not responded
* Blackstone's pullout boosts founder's chances
(Adds Dell's statement)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares in Dell
Inc dived to a 2-month low on Friday after Blackstone
Group LP withdrew from a three-way battle to buy out the
company, citing a crumbling personal computer market that has
reduced financial forecasts at the world's No. 3 PC maker.
Its withdrawal eases the way for founder Michael Dell and
Silver Lake to go ahead with a $24.4 billion deal to take the
company private for $13.65 a share, in what would be the largest
private equity-led buyout since the 2008 financial crisis.
Dell's stock fell 4 percent to close at $13.40, below that
original offer price and the lowest level since Feb. 6.
On Friday, Dell said its special committee, set up to review
competing offers, was continuing discussions with both its
billionaire founder and the other bidder, activist investor Carl
Icahn, and still saw a deal closing by the fiscal second
quarter.
The bid by Silver Lake and Michael Dell, however, has
aroused the ire of major investors, including top independent
shareholder Southeastern Asset Management, who complain that the
offer undervalues the company.
Blackstone initially offered $14.25 a share. Icahn, who has
taken a significant stake in the company, remains in the running
and has proposed $15 per share for 58 percent of Dell.
It is unclear how Southeastern would respond. The fund
management firm declined to comment.
Icahn, who is known for aggressively pushing for changes at
companies he invests in, did not respond to requests for
comment. But the Wall Street Journal cited a source "familiar
with his thinking" as saying the billionaire investor will wait
to see how shareholders vote on Michael Dell's bid.
If they reject his offer, Icahn would consider launching a
hostile bid, the Journal cited the unidentified source as
saying.
"I don't feel comfortable one bit that shareholders are
getting a fair price," Don Yacktman, president of Austin,
Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management, told Reuters on Friday.
Yacktman, whose firm owned 14.91 million shares of Dell, or
a slightly less than 1 percent stake in the company as of
December 31, said that while he is disappointed that Blackstone
pulled out of the bidding, he is hopeful that Icahn's presence
in the process will result in a better deal for shareholders.
"I would obviously like to see more players, but Dell still
has to deal with Carl Icahn and Icahn can be a tough guy to deal
with."
A PRIVATE DELL
Blackstone's abrupt withdrawal a mere month after launching
its bid is the latest twist in an increasingly complicated
tussle over Dell, which began with a February announcement of
Michael Dell's proposal to take his company private.
The self-made billionaire wants to take the company he
founded in 1984 in a college dorm-room off public markets,
hoping to transform it into a provider of enterprise computing
services away from investor scrutiny. But shareholders complain
such a deal deprives them of a chance to share in the future
benefits of a successful overhaul.
"By being private, Dell can make many more strategic
decisions, particularly around pricing to grow and upsell into
its customer base," Um wrote on Friday.
"Being private also takes the customer discussion away from
the operations of the company ... and will allow the company to
focus on its products and solutions."
Some analysts have wondered whether Dell, which in the past
decade has steadily ceded ground to its rivals in the global
market, is as attractive a buyout target as a three-way battle
would suggest.
Personal computer sales plunged 14 percent in the first
three months of the year, the biggest decline on record, as
tablets continued to gain in popularity and buyers appeared to
be avoiding Microsoft Corp's new Windows 8 system,
according to leading technology tracking firm IDC.
Dell was hailed as a model of production innovation as
recently as the early 2000s, pioneering online ordering of
custom-configured PCs and working closely with Asian component
suppliers and manufacturers to assure rock-bottom costs.
As of 2013's first quarter, its share of the global PC
market had slipped to 11.8 percent, behind Hewlett Packard Co
and China's Lenovo Group Ltd.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Greg Roumeliotis, Jessica Toonkel
and Soyoung Kim, and Edwin Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon and
Richard Chang)