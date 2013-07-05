July 5 Shares of Dell Inc fell more
than 3 percent on Friday, as investors grew skeptical that
founder Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners will raise their
$24.4 billion buyout bid in order to overcome growing
opposition.
A deteriorating outlook for the PC industry has made a deal
more challenging, and the buyout group is currently not planning
to increase its $13.65 per share offer to take Dell private,
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Bloomberg separately reported on Friday morning that Michael
Dell and Silver Lake ruled out raising their bid, citing people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
Shares of Dell were trading 3.1 percent lower at $12.89 on
Nasdaq.
Dell's board has grown skeptical of the prospects of Michael
Dell's bid after recent meetings with major investors, and has
advised Dell to raise the bid if he wanted the deal to go
through, sources familiar with the matter previously said.
Michael Dell did not commit to a new course of action and so
far has not communicated his decision to the board one way or
another, one of the sources said on Friday.
Several large Dell shareholders told the board that the
bidders would need to increase the price or offer shareholders a
chance to continue to own a piece of the company for them to
approve the deal. Failing that, the investors said, they want
the board to come up with a 'Plan B' for Dell.
The shareholder pressure on Dell comes ahead of a key report
expected next week by investment advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services, and a July 18 shareholder meeting, when
investors will vote on the Michael Dell-Silver Lake deal.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Soyoung Kim
in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)