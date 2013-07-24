NEW YORK, July 24 Private equity firm Silver
Lake, which is backing Michael's Dell's sweetened $24.6 billion
bid for Dell Inc, does not support an increase of the
buyout consortium's offer to $14 per share, a person familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Dell's special board committee is seeking at least $14 per
share from the buyout group in order to consider a potential
change in the shareholder voting terms which Michael Dell and
Silver Lake have asked for, another person familiar with the
matter said earlier.
Silver Lake, however, is unwilling to back a $14 per share
offer to get such a concession from the special committee, the
first source said.
Silver Lake declined to comment.
Silver Lake and Michael Dell sent a letter to the special
committee on Tuesday in which their described their latest
$13.75 per share offer, raised by just 10 cents per share, as
their best and final proposal.