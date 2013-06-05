June 5 A Dell Inc special committee
challenged Carl Icahn on Wednesday, saying the activist investor
is almost $4 billion short of the cash needed to fund his
proposal for a $12-per-share special dividend.
The 39-page presentation issued on Wednesday by the board
committee was the most detailed rebuttal yet to Icahn, who was
not immediately available to comment.
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake have
proposed a $24.4 billion buyout of the personal computer maker.
Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management have made a counter
offer that would pay the special dividend and allow Dell
shareholders to keep their shares.
Icahn has said that if Dell rebuffed his dividend plan and
put Michael Dell's offer to a vote, he and Southeastern would
seek to nominate an alternate slate of 12 directors to challenge
the current board and take control of the company.
The Dell board committee report pointed to a "significant
liquidity gap" that could reduce the promised $12 dividend to as
little as $8.50.
By the committee's reckoning, Icahn's cash allocation did
not factor in Dell's debt service, expected cash flow shortfalls
and various termination and other fees related to the Michael
Dell/Silver Lake deal.
Taking all of those items into account, the presentation
said Icahn would be $3.9 billion short.
The presentation also raised questions about Icahn's plan to
let shareholders keep their Dell stock as part of the
recapitalization.
Dell would need to trade at significantly higher multiples
of enterprise value to operating earnings in order to make
Icahn's math work, the committee said - a scenario it suggested
was unlikely given the company's weakening performance.
Instead, the committee recommended stockholders vote for the
$13.65-per-share cash offer from Silver Lake and Michael Dell.
Dell shares rose 1 cent to $13.43 in early trade.