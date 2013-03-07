March 7 Dell Inc said shareholder Carl
Icahn has urged the company to pursue a leveraged
recapitalization and pay a $9 per share dividend instead of
going private.
Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell has struck a deal to take
the No. 3 personal computer maker private in a $24.4 billion
deal that is being opposed by some of the company's major
shareholders.
Dell said it would welcome Icahn to join a "go-shop" process
announced on Wednesday.
Icahn, known for shaking up management in the companies in
which he invests, has accumulated about 6 percent of Dell's
shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.