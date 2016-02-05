NEW YORK Feb 5 The first US$10bn chunk of
pro-rata loans in a US$45bn financing package backing computer
giant Dell's purchase of data storage products maker EMC Corp is
testing banks' appetite for funded US dollar assets before
tapping the institutional loan and high-yield bond markets.
Sinking oil prices, an equity sell-off and increased dollar
funding costs, which are making it more expensive for some banks
to lend, could make Dell's pro-rata loans a tougher than
expected sale for what will become the world's largest privately
held technology company.
"Am I worried?" said a banker close to the transaction. "Of
course, I'm worried."
Dell's US$10bn pro-rata loans, which are being offered
mainly to banks, include a US$3.5bn three-year term loan, a
US$3.5bn five-year term loan and a US$3bn five-year revolving
credit facility.
The loan package also includes a US$8bn seven-year Term Loan
B that will be sold to institutional investors and US$25bn of
high-yield bonds, both of which will come to the market before
the acquisition is scheduled to close in August.
While volatile markets could still make the pro-rata loans a
tough sell, a wide cap on the high-yield bonds could help Dell
and its banks to tap the market when they find a window to
issue.
"It's the largest bridge cap I've ever seen in the US
market," a second banker involved in the deal said.
The sheer size of the pro-rata loans is expected to make the
deal challenging. Dell is the second-largest pro-rata financing
to date behind a US$13.9bn pro-rata package from July 2015 that
backed Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's acquisition of
Antares Capital from General Electric Capital Corp.
"Is this a big term loan? Absolutely," a third banker
looking at the deal said. "Is it going to be problematic? That's
TBD."
CONCENTRATION
The technology space is not perceived as attractive to lend
to as the cable and healthcare sectors, for instance, and heavy
issuance last year potentially raises concentration issues.
Bankers seeking to boost demand priced the revolving credit
facility at 37.5bp undrawn and 200bp over Libor drawn, while the
three-year term loan pays 200bp over Libor and the five-year
pays 225bp over Libor.
"It's priced to sell," the third banker said.
The JP Morgan-led loans launched to bank investors in New
York on January 27 at a meeting that was attended by around 150
banks, the third banker said. Banks have until February 10 to
commit to the deal.
Other underwriting banks are Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and RBC Capital Markets.
Even if the deal takes longer to sell, Dell's strong
enterprise-oriented business model, the credit quality of the
name (expected corporate ratings Ba1/BB+, expected debt ratings
Baa3/BBB), and a focus on paying down debt are expected to
encourage banks to absorb the pro-rata loans.
(Additional reporting by Karen Schwartz and Rob Smith.)
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)