UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
Feb 12 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group , one of the largest shareholders of computer maker Dell Inc, said it would not support Dell's leveraged buyout offer.
"We believe the proposed buyout does not reflect the value of Dell, and we do not intend to support the offer as put forward," T. Rowe Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers said in a statement.
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8