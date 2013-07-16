July 16 Dell Inc may delay by about a
week a scheduled July 18 shareholder vote on a $24.4 billion
buyout offer from founder Michael Dell and private equity firm
Silver Lake, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Bloomberg, citing a person with direct knowledge of the
situation, said Dell's special board committee was considering
the delay and would likely make a decision by the morning of
July 18 based on whether enough votes have been cast to block
the buyout.
Such a delay would allow Michael Dell and Silver Lake to
either raise their bid or declare it their best and final offer,
and would also give shareholders an opportunity to change their
minds and recast their votes, Bloomberg said.
A Dell spokesman declined to comment on the Bloomberg
report. Spokesmen for Dell's special board committee and Silver
Lake did not respond to requests for comment.
Dell shares were down 1.2 percent to $12.99 in late morning
trading in New York, below Michael Dell's and Silver Lake's
$13.65 per share offer.