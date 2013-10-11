SINGAPORE Oct 11 Singapore-listed Del Monte
Pacific Ltd, a food and beverages company, said it had
entered into an agreement to acquire the consumer food business
of U.S.-based Del Monte Foods Consumer Products Inc. for $1.7
billion.
"This proposed acquisition offers the group access to a
well-established, attractive and profitable branded consumer
business in the world's leading market, i.e., the U.S.," the
company said in a filing to the Singapore bourse on Friday.
"Prior to this acquisition, the U.S. was one of very few key
markets where the company did not have a direct presence nor
have its own brands," it said.
Del Monte, which counts the Philippines as its largest
market, is 67 percent-owned by NutriAsia Pacific Ltd (NPL). NPL
is owned by the NutriAsia group, which is majority-owned by the
Campos family of the Philippines.
Del Monte's shares have jumped 59 percent so far this year,
valuing the company at S$1.06 billion ($848 million) as of
Wednesday' close. Trading in the shares was halted on Thursday.