BOSTON, Sept 16 Deloitte & Touche LLP
said on Monday it hired a former senior FBI official as its new
director of security and privacy, as the firm seeks to help its
client companies fight the threat from increasingly
sophisticated computer hackers.
Mary E. Galligan, who supervised the FBI's investigation
into the September 11 attacks during a more than 25 year career
in law enforcement, will advise Fortune 500 companies on cyber
security risks for Deloitte.
She began her role last week, Deloitte said.
Galligan joined the FBI in 1988 and most recently served as
special agent in charge of the FBI New York Office's special
operations and cyber division.
Deloitte is one of the world's biggest consulting firms that
advises companies on cyber security and privacy issues.