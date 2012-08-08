* Thomas Flanagan pleads guilty to securities fraud count
* Defendant was Deloitte vice chairman, 38-year veteran
* Trades made in Best Buy, Motorola, Sears, Walgreen
* Prosecutors to recommend 37-month prison term
* SEC civil insider trading case settled in 2010
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 8 A former Deloitte & Touche LLP accounting
partner pleaded guilty o n W ednesday to insider trading in stocks
of his corporate clients, resulting in $420,000 of illegal
profit, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Thomas Flanagan, 64, who investigators said worked at
Deloitte for 38 years and rose to the position of vice chairman
of clients and markets, pleaded guilty to one securities fraud
count in federal court in Chicago, his hometown.
According to his plea agreement, Flanagan illegally bought
or sold shares and options in Best Buy Co, Sears
Holdings Corp and Walgreen Inc, on whose
accounts he was Deloitte's advisory partner, and Motorola Inc,
where he was on a non-audit engagement team.
Flanagan's illegal trades took place between Dec. 2006 and
May 2008 in accounts he controlled and in the names of his wife
and two sons. The defendant also gave tips to a family member
who made at least $58,000 of illegal profit, the plea agreement
said. The family member was not charged.
Joel Levin, a partner at Perkins Coie in Chicago who
represents Flanagan, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Flanagan's scheme was based on advance knowledge of
quarterly results for Best Buy, Sears and Walgreen; a 2007
purchase by Walgreen of pharmacy services company Option Care
Inc, and a cost-cutting plan and weak mobile phone sales report
for Motorola.
As an illustration, the plea agreement said Flanagan bought
Motorola put options on Jan. 14, 2008, eleven days after a
partner e-mailed him that performance "'will be significantly
worse than anybody imagined' and a huge across the board cost
cutting is in the works." Flanagan sold the options for a
$134,474 profit after the news became public on Jan. 23, 2008.
Deloitte spokesman Jonathan Gandal said the firm
"unequivocally condemns" Flanagan's actions and sued him in 2008
for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and fraud.
The Justice Department said it will recommend a prison term
at the low end of the 37- to 46-month range provided under
federal sentencing guidelines, which a judge need not follow.
The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and a $5 million
fine.
Flanagan was freed on his own recognizance pending his
scheduled Oct. 25 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert
Dow in Chicago.
In August 2010, Flanagan agreed to pay $1.05 million and his
son Patrick agreed to pay about $123,000 to settle a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission civil insider trading case.
Neither admitted wrongdoing.
The SEC had accused Thomas Flanagan of violating auditor
independence rules 71 times between 2003 and 2008 by trading in
securities of nine Deloitte audit clients.
The case is U.S. v. Flanagan, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00510.