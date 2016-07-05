July 5 Deloitte & Touche LLP named Kirk Blair its corporate restructuring group leader and Michael Epstein global managing director for restructuring services.

Blair, a Deloitte Advisory partner with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, would succeed William Snyder.

Epstein, a Deloitte Advisory principal with Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP, would succeed Andrew Grimstone. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)