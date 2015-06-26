June 26 Deloitte & Touche LLP
appointed Robert Burns, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
(FDIC) veteran, to boost its banking and securities regulatory
services.
As a director in Deloitte Advisory, its risk and financial
advisory practice, Burns will help banking clients with their
stress tests, liquidity coverage and credit risk management
efforts among others.
He has worked at FDIC for 25 years and most recently was the
senior executive responsible for risk analysis and supervisory
programs of systemically important financial institutions.
